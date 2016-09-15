Forum editorial: Dayton's peculiar pique

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is in high snit over a YouTube video that shows the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers singing the praises of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion. The governor should kick back and relax.

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite toured the project in August with local project supporters. He called it "the amazing project," which, by the way, it is. Dayton cranked up his faux indignation and claimed the general was not on "a fact finding visit," but rather on "a promotional tour." The governor missed the point.

The project is one of the corps' most favored. It has been vetted and analyzed every way possible, and found to be the only way the F-M metro can achieve permanent flood protection. Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources, apparently free for a time of political pressure from the governor, concluded not once, but twice that the diversion would accomplish its goal, and that no other flood control proposals could.

Dayton's pique that the leader of the corps had the temerity to tout a project of which the corps is very proud is curious, indeed. The corps is the lead federal agency on the project. Its highly qualified people have worked for years on getting diversion engineering right, clearing every regulatory hurdle and being an effective, professional and non-political partner with the local Diversion Authority and with North Dakota water management agencies.

So, of course the commander of the corps is going to speak highly of the project. Of course, the corps is proud of its excellent work, and the general should praise it. To expect him to do any less is—well—silly.

Gov. Dayton continues to play politics with one of the most important flood-control projects in the nation. He is pandering to a noisy cabal and therefore putting at risk the future of a regional urban center that is as important to northwest Minnesota as it is to eastern North Dakota. His latest ridiculous shot at the commander of the corps reflects a lack of seriousness not worthy of the governor of a great state.

