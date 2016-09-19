Forum editorial: Liberal Fargo? Really?

It likely is giving hard-core conservatives fits, but a personal finance website has concluded that Fargo is one of the best cities for liberals. Surprised? No one should be.

Fargo has all the elements to be a liberal island on the eastern edge of North Dakota's conservative red sea. The city is young, educated and diverse. It is governed by elected officials who lean left of center. It voted for liberal Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election while the rest of the state went for conservative Republican John McCain. Fargo's changing demographics are behind a slow but steady shift away from conservatives—especially social conservatives—in its legislative delegation.

The education and youth factors tilt the equation. Wherever the population is young, educated and involved (think of Fargo-Moorhead's motivated millennials) politics moves left. Wherever progressive campuses are cogs in a community's wheel, politics moves left, even if the surrounding landscape is politically conservative. Think of liberal Austin in conservative Texas or blue Madison in mostly red Wisconsin.

It is no surprise, therefore, that Fargo routinely takes the lead in everything from welcoming refugees to funding urban amenities to selling itself to investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders as a place that is welcoming, tolerant and inclusive. It is a growing city that works because leadership is progressive and priorities are visionary and pragmatic. The record confirms as much.

Liberal? Give it a label, if you must. It's always more complex than that. But there is no doubt that Fargo's political climate, public policy initiatives and the city's embrace of diversity and innovation have changed considerably in less than a generation.

