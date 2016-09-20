Forum editorial: Bison win at Iowa a big deal

North Dakota State University Bison football has achieved the status where even North Dakotans who are not football fans pay attention. The Bison win at Iowa last Saturday not only was the biggest in NDSU sports history, it also put the team and school on a national stage that few "small" schools every see.

Dedicated followers of the Bison know the football program is one of the best in the nation. Consistency and focus have resulted in a history-making five Football Championship Subdivision national titles. Well, snicker the critics, the FCS is not the at the level with the big boys in the Big Ten or other schools at the highest level of Division 1 play. They've not been paying attention.

The Bison have had extraordinary success against the "big boys," and Saturday's win over the strong (Rose Bowl last year) and favored University of Iowa Hawkeyes was more than a shocker for the doubters. It was more evidence of the quality of the Bison football program.

Keep in mind: The Bison won at Iowa in the school's storied stadium in front of a mostly hostile crowd of more than 70,000. Never rattled, NDSU's players dominated. It looked closer than it was. The review of game statistics proves as much.

It could be that the Hawkeyes did not take the boys from up north seriously. Big mistake, and one that has been repeated by so-called higher-level teams before. It was painfully clear to Hawkeye fans by the fourth quarter that NDSU's superior conditioning wore down the home team. NDSU's focused players have a lot going for them, not the least of which is superb conditioning, which makes them look like they are fresh out of the locker room in the fourth period of play. They don't seem to tire, when opponents routinely fade.

It's a combination of factors. Conditioning, for sure. But also, excellent coaches who routinely display confidence in their charges' ability. And most importantly, the Bison have nurtured a spirit and ethic that really does put a team effort ahead of individual stardom. It all works, and the Hawkeyes of Iowa got a taste of it Saturday.

Congratulations to Coach Chris Klieman and his staff, and the young men on the field, for handing Iowa a stunning defeat. It's a big deal for Bison football, for NDSU and for North Dakota's dedicated Bison fans.

