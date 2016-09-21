Forum editorial: Diversion Authority delivers

As promised from the start, the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority has prepared a detailed mitigation plan for upstream landowners and others who believe they will be damaged by the water-staging feature of the flood protection project. And as sure as falling leaves in fall, diversion opponents will conclude it's not good enough.

That's the good bet. It is possible—but highly improbable—project opponents will tone down their anti-diversion stance and rhetoric. Thus far, they have not, no matter what concessions and accommodations the authority has proposed, prepared and funded.

The latest olive branch addresses potential crop losses and damage to property in years when the region experiences big floods and the diversion operates as engineered. It goes right to the heart of opponents' concerns. It appears to be a reasonable answer to criticisms of the project, including alleged inadequate compensation for losses and repair of damaged infrastructure. It even expands the upstream impact area to 83 square miles, a larger area than initially proposed, even if every study shows that even in a major flood, an area that big will not be directly impacted.

A spokesman for the upstream coalition deferred comment on the plan, saying it has not been fully reviewed. Fair enough. And in recent weeks critics of the diversion said they want more open and civil communication. Sounds good, but then an upstream coalition spokesman called Fargo's mayor a liar. Furthermore, the coalition continues to press ahead with a lawsuit that is designed to do only one thing: kill the project. It's difficult to see open and civil communication in that strategy.

The authority's upstream mitigation plan responds to legitimate concerns. Legitimate concerns. When implemented, it will have the mechanisms and funding to assess damages, compensate for damages, or prevent them. It should be applauded.

