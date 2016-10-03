Forum editorial: Legacy lives up to promise

When the North Dakota Legacy Fund topped $4 billion in value in August, it confirmed the wisdom of legislators who championed the idea and voters who approved it. After a false start and a few tweaks of the initial proposal, voters said "yes" to the constitutional fund by a huge margin in 2010. Starting in 2011, 30 percent of oil and gas extraction taxes were deposited in the fund. So in about five years the fund has grown to $4.012 billion, and continues to grow by tax deposits and investment income.

By any measure—even as oil prices trended down—the fund is a success. Deposits continue to be made, albeit not in the spectacular amounts at the height of the oil boom. With oil production steady at about 1 million barrels a day, even at today's lower price the fund is growing nicely.

Lawmakers are debating what to do with the fund's substantial earnings, which will be available starting in July 2017. As the state struggles with budget cuts and unmet needs, there is no serious sentiment to tap the fund's principal, and that's good. But the law requires the state treasurer to transfer earnings to the general fund in July 2017, making that money subject to the legislative appropriation process. The forecast is for about $120 million in earnings to be transferred during the 2017-19 biennium, with about a total of $250 million that could be transferred if lawmakers say so.

Voters listened to lawmakers in 2010 because the heart of the message was that if the oil economy collapsed the state would have in place a fund to make up budget shortfalls. That sell resonated because North Dakota's fiscal conservatism has served the state well in good times and bad times. The fund's clearly stated purpose during the runup to the vote was to prevent bad times from becoming catastrophic. The economy is not in crisis, but budget cuts made by Gov. Jack Dalrymple and a special legislative session will challenge lawmakers when they gather in regular session in January.

How they meet the challenge—for education, health care, children's services, infrastructure, etc.—will reveal their understanding of why voters approved the fund in 2010.

