Forum editorial: The DNR plays politics

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources embarrassed itself Monday by denying a permit for a dam that is an essential feature of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project. The decision, which seems to fly in the face of at least two DNR conclusions about the diversion, is more about politics than science and engineering.

If foolishly denying the permit were not offensive enough, the DNR in effect said the F-M metro could protect itself from a 2009-type flood with sandbags and more levees. In other words, an allegedly credible agency of an allegedly good neighbor pretty much told an urban center approaching 200,000 people to go back to flood hell. It's outrageous. It's arrogant. It's irresponsible.

Moreover, it diminishes the DNR because of the appearance of political influence. Rather than honor its own environmental review that concluded the diversion is the only way to achieve permanent flood protection, the agency appears to have wilted in the heat of Gov. Mark Dayton's pique with North Dakota over issues unrelated to the diversion.

In statements accompanying the permit denial, the governor and DNR were positively disdainful of F-M concerns and priorities. Abetted by the governor, the agency glossed over the the primary purpose of the project, permanent flood protection, and instead focused on objections—most of them phony—raised by upstream obstructionists.

While the DNR might have brought smiles to diversion opponents, the smiles likely will be short-lived. The Diversion Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have powerful options. First, the authority could appeal administratively (good luck with that) and then in the courts. But the better route would be for the corps to exercise its authority to proceed over Minnesota's faux objections. The corps signed a project partnership with the authority in July, and corps officials have said quietly that, as a federal agency, it does not have to defer to state regulation.

Especially regulation that is demonstrably absurd and ultimately destructive.

The authority should press the corps to act, although the corps might not need convincing. It is likely the corps does not want to set a precedent of having one of its best, most vetted and fully approved projects scuttled by a politically tainted state agency. Minnesota has made its position clear. It's wrong in every way. The authority and the corps should characterize it as such, and move ahead with the diversion.

