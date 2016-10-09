Forum editorial: 'Ornery moose' gets weed

LEAFY SPURGE: To North Dakota Supreme Court candidate Robert Bolinske Sr. for his peculiar outburst and double-down behavior at a Cass County Bar Association session Sept. 22 at which he and another candidate were making their case for election to an open seat on the court. The 72-year-old Bismarck attorney objected to his opponent, Southeast District Judge Jerod Tufte, for referring to a State Bar Association survey that had better ratings for Tufte. Bolinske took off on what was described by those present as a tirade, saying later he was a "brawler," and wouldn't trust Tufte "as far as I could throw you." He further stated he was "strong as a moose and twice as ornery." Attending attorneys, many of whom are defense lawyers and prosecutors, and therefore not unfamiliar with harsh language, were stunned. Not the kind of temperament one wants in a judge, said one. Unbecoming of a judicial candidate, said another. So it is. A rough-and-tumble lawyer is one thing. A sitting judge, in whom restraint, judgment and a cool temperament are essential, is quite another. It appears Bolinske has a self-control issue.

PRAIRIE ROSES: To the memory of legendary Fargo sportscaster Jim Adelson, who died late last month in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he had lived for many years. Adelson defined area broadcast sports during his decades on Fargo television and radio. His sometimes acerbic personality spiced up sports broadcasting as never before or since. He was creating a broadcasting genre that has become routine among today's broadcasters. His commentary and larger-than-life personality earned him a loyal following that remembers him fondly. And while he could be purposely controversial, his knowledge of sports, from high school to the pros, was the best. He was the godfather and chief cheerleader of a Fargo-Moorhead golf tournament that continues strong to this day. One of a kind, he was. "Jimbo" was missed when he left the airwaves, and is missed today. Sportscasting veterans understand that his contribution to the craft was important and lasting.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.