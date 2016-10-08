Forum editorial: Round 2: What to watch for

Even Donald Trump's most myopic supporters grudgingly concede that Hillary Clinton had their boy on the ropes in the first presidential candidate debate a couple of weeks ago. The expectation—the hope, really—among his supporters is that he learned from the pummeling he took, and will do better tonight, Sunday, Oct. 9. It's a hope hung on thin reed, given the Donald's tendency to lose his cool when he goes off-script.

Here's what to watch for:

• Ever-so-disciplined Hillary likely will stick to the game plan that worked so well for her in the first round. She smiled throughout as she tossed bait to Trump, who blithely went for it, got hooked every time, and ended up looking like a doomed fish flopping around in the bottom of the boat.

• Trump got off to a good start, and even sounded and looked a little presidential, but it didn't last. He's got to display the right temperament during tonight's event, even as Clinton does her best to get under his very thin skin. He's got to take his advisers' directions. He can't react with a snarl, a smirk and a platitude to every rhetorical pin prick she sticks in him.

• Clinton will challenge Trump on the difference between him and his vice presidential running mate Mike Pence on policies toward Russia. In the Tuesday VP debate, Pence was steely-eyed tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, Trump talks like Putin is his drinking buddy and soul mate. Trump better be prepared to answer in a way that puts Americans at ease about his apparent admiration for an enemy of the U.S.

• Trump would be well-advised to avoid resurrecting Bill Clinton's sexual foibles as a clumsy attempt to get at Hillary. He hinted about going there when he was losing the first debate. But, it's a loser for him among most women. Secondly, she could respond by reminding viewers of Trump's jet-set views of marriage, divorce and women's looks, which are wildly out of sync with the family values subset of the Republican Party.

The bigger challenge tonight is his. He lost the first debate. There's only one more after tonight. If it's perceived he loses two in a row, his campaign—in trouble now, the polls show—might be over.

