Forum editorial: Still time for Trump recovery?

Debate experts gave a slight edge to Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in Sunday night's second of three presidential debates. Based on formal debating rules alone, maybe that's true. But the town hall-type setting was not a formal debate format, so the rules don't necessarily apply.

While Clinton seemed to give more substantive responses about policy and programs, Trump was calmer and more focused than in the first debate (a low bar to be sure) and managed to land a few effective rhetorical jabs. His rejoinders might not have been focused or fully formed, but by the standards of this year's campaign season he scored points.

None of it matters.

The overarching themes of the confrontation were Trump's avoiding federal income taxes for 20 years and, more immediately, his lewd and crude remarks about women that were caught on a television entertainment show's video. He can't bluster his way through the damaging realities of his public and private record.

Trump's attempt to blame Clinton for not making changes in tax laws that benefit people like him was silly. It was a desperate attempt to deflect the spotlight from his tax avoidance. He still refuses to release his federal income tax returns—done by every presidential candidate for the last 39 years—by insisting he'll comply when a tax audit is done.

He dug the sexist hole deeper when he tried to explain away his crude remarks about women by describing his behavior as "locker room stuff." He was not in a locker room when he spouted off about groping women and describing women's private parts. He was a 60-year-old adult male in front of an open mike. He knew exactly what he was saying. Which raises the question: Would Republicans who continue to support Trump allow their wives, sisters, mothers, children to be in the same room with him?

More and more prominent Republicans apparently believe the Trump campaign is cratering. The latest list of more than 40 current and former officeholders includes Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., certainly not a Hillary Clinton fan, but outraged enough by Trump's conduct to withdraw his support from the candidate. True conservatives from all over the country are beginning to realize the political danger they face if they stay aboard the obscene Trump train.

The questions: Is the damage fatal? Can Trump recover in the few weeks left before Election Day? Will the final debate on Oct. 19 make a difference, or will more revelations about him further damage the man Republicans anointed to carry the party's banner?

Don't assume anything. It's been a very strange political year.

