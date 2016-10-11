Forum editorial: Irrational rant not helpful

Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn's angry accusations about refugee and immigrant resettlement in Fargo stir up the dark side of the city's increasingly diverse population. It's fear-mongering and nativism at their worst. Instead of common-sense discussion of Fargo's long-standing (at least 60 years) willingness to welcome displaced people from troubled foreign lands, Piepkorn and his allies paint every newcomer with the same tar, and that's just wrong.

Monday night, the commissioner's inelegant and rude cross-examination of the head of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, Jessica Thomasson, exposed his bias. He's not interested in the facts of the costs of resettlement. Despite hearing chapter and verse about costs from LSS and from the city's own report, which he demanded, the commissioner rejected all of it because the data did not conform to his anti-immigrant/refugee sentiments. When confronted with the facts, and confirmation of the facts by Mayor Tim Mahoney, Piepkorn responded angrily. Pointing an accusing finger at Thomassen and community development administrator Dan Mahli, who compiled the report for the city, the commissioner said, "The credibility of these people ...," thus further insulting Thomasson, but also demeaning the city's own point person regarding statistics Piepkorn wanted.

What's next? Savaging Fargo Chief of Police Dave Todd because he's said again and again that newcomers are no more prone to crime that the general population?

To their credit, Mahoney and Commissioner John Strand took the high road, the grown-up road. Strand said the discussion is worth having, but the emphasis should be on lending a hand to refugees escaping danger in their homelands. "This is reaching out with your heart," he said.

"Reaching out with your heart" does not mean putting your brain on hold. For example, the vetting system for classifications of refugees that resettle in Fargo is comprehensive and intensive. Piepkorn and his ilk seem to want ironclad guarantees that every newcomer will be a model citizen. Not possible. But concluding that all displaced persons and families harbor criminals, no matter where they come from or how thoroughly they have been vetted, is, in effect, putting one's brain on hold.

And the cost? Tellingly, Piepkorn is not interested in doing a broad and honest analysis of the benefits of refugee and immigrant resettlement, which include generating tax dollars from new incomes, new businesses, new sales and the payments to schools that come with more students.

Have the debate. The city should get more data, but unlike Piepkorn, enlightened city commissioners should not reject facts if they don't fit a personal prejudicial agenda.

