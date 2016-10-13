Forum editorial: Clown craze not funny

The peculiar clown craze sweeping the nation—even in the usually clown-resistant Red River Valley—has gone from harmless fun to the potential for criminality. While there is nothing illegal in dressing up as a clown, doing so for purposes of harassment, intimidation or committing crimes crosses the funny line. Law enforcement reports that some criminals are using the clown costume craze to mask criminal intentions.

And about the funny line. The current phenomenon aside, some people believe clowns doing normal clown stuff are creepy. Many folks report having been terrified as kids by clowns at a traveling circus or a well-meaning birthday party. Clowns in movies often are bad guys. Think of the movie version of Stephen King's book "It," in which a truly horrible clown character terrorizes kids by tapping into childhood fears. Or "Killer Clowns from Outer Space," a really awful film in which alien clowns kill people by wrapping them in cotton candy. Now that's funny.

Thus, the clown in popular culture is not always the iconic and lovable sad sack Weary Willie, portrayed by the late Emmett Kelly; or the happy, nose-honking Clarabell of the 1950s "Howdy Doody Time" TV show. Lots of children remember clowns as mean and terrifying. Those memories sometimes persist into adulthood.

Indeed, some of the clowns of the current trend are meant to be ugly and terrifying. Their painted and masked visages are frightening—not the stuff for kids.

It might be good fun, although law enforcement is not laughing. It might be short-lived silliness that will fade away, although reports of harassment or other unwanted interactions are happening now.

There is no reason to be overly concerned, or to arrest every clown on the street. But there also is little reason to laugh at these—well—clowns.

