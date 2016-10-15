Forum editorial: Laney and Cass step up

First, Cass County taxpayers will not be footing the bill for Laney's work out west. North Dakota has approved a $6 million emergency appropriation to pay for extraordinary costs associated with the protests near the construction site of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The whiners about a burden on Cass County are wrong on the facts.

Second, Laney and his staff remember when law enforcement personnel from across the state came to the aid of Fargo and Cass County during the big floods of a few years ago. It was an example of North Dakotans helping North Dakotans in times of extreme needs. It was neighbors helping neighbors then, and that's what it is now. It's the right thing to do.

As the largest sheriff's department in the state, Cass County should help because it can help. Laney runs a good shop. He has top-flight managers who can keep the machinery running smoothly at home while he helps with the difficult law enforcement challenges at the pipeline protest. Laney and his department have been recognized as among the best in the nation. His organizational and resource management skills have him serving as operations chief at the protest site.

Laney is not alone. Departments from North Dakota and from several other states have contributed officers and material resources to the operation near Cannonball. The stressed Morton County Sheriff's Department needed help and got it. The volatile situation at the protest encampments mandated an extraordinary law enforcement presence.

There's no knowing how long the standoff will go on, or how it will end. Thus far, it's been manageable from a law enforcement perspective. That could change in a heartbeat. Meanwhile, the efforts of Cass County's Laney and all the officers out there win high praise.

