Forum editorial: Dayton's honesty wins roses
PRAIRIE ROSES: To Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton for his candid assessment of the effect of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) on health insurance premiums in his state. He said last week the Affordable Care Act "is no longer affordable" for a lot of people in Minnesota. The state expects to see individual health insurance premium rates rise 50 to 67 percent next year, one of the highest jumps in the nation. Dayton, a Democratic governor who was one of the most enthusiastic cheerleaders for Obamacare, looked at the reality in his state and put politics aside to address what has been described as a crisis. Partisan cynics will dismiss his reassessment of Obamacare as having been forced, but he did not have to speak out as forcefully as he did. In effect, he admitted he was wrong, and said it might take a special session of the Legislature to develop strategies to hold down the cost of health insurance. Dayton gets a lot of things wrong, but he's right to be his state's leader in emphasizing the failure of Obamacare to deliver on its promises.
LEAFY SPURGE: To state Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, for advocating the extreme position of removing the State Hospital at Jamestown from the state constitution. He believes community-based mental health care is a better option than institutionalization. He's right about that, but it does not follow that closing the hospital will improve or expand the community-based option. The role of the hospital already has diminished in the last couple of decades as different and more effective care systems were developed. That process is too slow, and mental health services are not reaching people most in need. A better approach to the hospital would be to continue the repurposing of the large facility to better reflect changes in mental health care delivery. As medical providers, law enforcement and social service professionals have been saying for years, the Legislature should do more. But there still is a place for institutionalization. Furthermore, it would take a vote of the people of North Dakota to change the constitution, and that's a high bar.
