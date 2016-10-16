Forum editorial: Dayton's honesty wins roses

LEAFY SPURGE: To state Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, for advocating the extreme position of removing the State Hospital at Jamestown from the state constitution. He believes community-based mental health care is a better option than institutionalization. He's right about that, but it does not follow that closing the hospital will improve or expand the community-based option. The role of the hospital already has diminished in the last couple of decades as different and more effective care systems were developed. That process is too slow, and mental health services are not reaching people most in need. A better approach to the hospital would be to continue the repurposing of the large facility to better reflect changes in mental health care delivery. As medical providers, law enforcement and social service professionals have been saying for years, the Legislature should do more. But there still is a place for institutionalization. Furthermore, it would take a vote of the people of North Dakota to change the constitution, and that's a high bar.

