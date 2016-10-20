Forum editorial: 'Yes' votes on 4 tax measures

Flood protection sales tax extensions are on the city of Fargo and Cass County ballots. The taxes, a total of 1 cent by the city and one-half cent in the county, are in effect now. They would be extended through 2084, or be rescinded when flood projects are paid for and all other obligations are met. Just as with monies from the in-place sales taxes, revenues generated by the extensions would be used for county and city flood control measures, including work associated with the F-M diversion project. The city and county have put the money to good use in improving and enhancing an array of flood control-related work. The evidence of good stewardship of sales tax revenues is in the impressive levels of flood protection that have been achieved. The work is ongoing; the tax extensions will keep it going until it is done.

It's the best way to fund the local share of flood protection. The taxes will not change, merely be extended. Vote "yes" on both sales tax extensions.

The operating mill levy extension for the Moorhead School District will provide about $224 per student for the next 10 years as part of the district's overall support of about $948 per student. It extends current funding to accommodate growing enrollment. There will be little or no impact on property taxes for the average home. Most agricultural land is exempt.

The needs are clear: hold down class sizes, support new and existing schools as enrollments grow, provide a stable source of revenue, provide the latest in technology, and support foreign language studies and early childhood programs. Moorhead schools are excellent. Keep them that way. Vote "yes" on the mill levy extension.

The proposed Clay County Jail sales tax is the best option to pay for the much-needed project's local obligation. The countywide half-cent tax will be the major pay-back mechanism for a funding package of bonds, wind energy revenue, lease payments and a slightly higher levy. Without the special sales tax, property taxes could rise as much as 6 percent. The new jail is a done deal. That decision has been made—or more honestly, made for the county. The old jail is a lawsuit waiting to happen. The new facility will be state-of-the art and will serve Clay County for at least 50 years. The sales tax vote is advisory because the Legislature gives the final OK for the sales tax. But that's a formality if county voters endorse the tax.

The need for a new jail and associated law enforcement facilities has been obvious for years. Planning for a new jail has been underway for years. It's done. The plan is excellent. Vote "yes" for the special county sales tax.

