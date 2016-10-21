Forum editorial: Bennett, Scherling for Cass

Scherling, despite allegations by her opponent, Martin Johnson of Horace, is one of the hardest working members of the commission. She makes time to be involved in matters from the township level to the Legislature. She spends time with other local and regional governments and agencies in order to have a broader perspective of Cass County's role. She understands the complexities of a large county that encompasses the state's largest city and fastest-growing urban and suburban communities in the state.

She is a knowledgeable supporter of the F-M diversion project. Johnson is not fully behind the project, and that factor alone disqualifies him.

Bennett's former 12 years on the commission give him a wealth of historical and current insights into how Cass County works. His years as superintendent of Fargo schools also equip him with a broad perspective of county government's important cooperative role with the city of Fargo, the schools and with state and federal agencies. He can negotiate that labyrinth with ease, intelligence and grace, and all that is very useful in county government.

His unequivocal support for the diversion is based on clear-headed understanding of the devastation rural and urban communities would suffer in a catastrophic flood.

Jim Kapitan, who also is seeking the District 3 seat, has an admirable record of public service and community involvement. But Bennett's experience better qualifies him for the commission.

