Forum editorial: Statehood reminder wins roses
PRAIRIE ROSES: To North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger and his staff, who take time every year to remind state residents of the anniversary of North Dakota's statehood. In the swirl of all the other work of his office, the reminder is a nice gesture. By the way, the observance of the 127th statehood anniversary is Nov. 2. President Benjamin Harrison signed the Proclamation of Admission in 1889 for North Dakota and South Dakota at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. In February of that year, President Grover Cleveland had signed the Enabling Act that had been passed by Congress. North Dakota became the 39th state. Following official statehood, the process of electing delegates to a constitutional convention and moving ahead on establishing a new state government moved ahead. At statehood, the population was approximately 190,000, having grown from 2,400 only years earlier. So, an early happy birthday to North Dakota.
LEAFY SPURGE: To the complaints from the North Dakota Democratic-NPL candidate for lieutenant governor because the Republican candidate declined a debate. Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, suggested Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford ducked a debate because he "doesn't know enough about government or policies to take a stance ..." Anyone who knows Sanford rejects Heckaman's characterization. It's just not true. But that aside, a debate among lieutenant governor candidates is not necessarily enlightening, but rather would be a rubber stamp of the governor candidates' positions. Also, records show there hasn't been a lieutenant governor debate since 2000, at least. No need for one.
