Forum editorial: Statehood reminder wins roses

LEAFY SPURGE: To the complaints from the North Dakota Democratic-NPL candidate for lieutenant governor because the Republican candidate declined a debate. Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, suggested Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford ducked a debate because he "doesn't know enough about government or policies to take a stance ..." Anyone who knows Sanford rejects Heckaman's characterization. It's just not true. But that aside, a debate among lieutenant governor candidates is not necessarily enlightening, but rather would be a rubber stamp of the governor candidates' positions. Also, records show there hasn't been a lieutenant governor debate since 2000, at least. No need for one.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.