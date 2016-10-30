Forum editorial: Tributes to Vee win roses

PRAIRIE ROSES: To Fargo Park District officials for taking the smart approach to long-range indoor sports needs. A study commissioned by the Park Board said the city could use a "massive" new sports complex and a news standalone ice arena. Joel Vettel, park district executive director, cautioned that the district is not ready to embark on an ambitious building project, but wants to start the conversation about what the community lacks in the way of recreational facilities. In other words, planning for the future is on the agenda. That's good thinking by park staff and commissioners as the city continues to grow and the need for more park facilities—indoor and outdoor—also grows. At this point, it's all informational for park district patrons to consider. It's also the right way to start the process.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.