Forum editorial: Tributes to Vee win roses
PRAIRIE ROSES: To the regional and national outpouring of goodwill that came after the death of 1960s popular music star Bobby Vee, who died a week ago at age 73 after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was remembered as an iconic American teen idol whose music resonated with a generation. Anyone of that era understood the meaning in the lyrics when the Fargo native sang "Take Good Care of My Baby" or "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes" or "Rubber Ball." His good looks, wholesome Midwest persona and his talent put him on top of the charts and rang up album sales in the millions. He was still performing 10 years ago, and never failed to attract of a crowd of admirers of all ages. Vee's influence on music was acknowledged by greats from Paul McCartney to Bob Dylan. A few years ago Vee was recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, North Dakota's highest honor. His upbeat music, a reflection of a simpler time, lives on.
PRAIRIE ROSES: To Fargo Park District officials for taking the smart approach to long-range indoor sports needs. A study commissioned by the Park Board said the city could use a "massive" new sports complex and a news standalone ice arena. Joel Vettel, park district executive director, cautioned that the district is not ready to embark on an ambitious building project, but wants to start the conversation about what the community lacks in the way of recreational facilities. In other words, planning for the future is on the agenda. That's good thinking by park staff and commissioners as the city continues to grow and the need for more park facilities—indoor and outdoor—also grows. At this point, it's all informational for park district patrons to consider. It's also the right way to start the process.
Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.