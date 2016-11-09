Forum editorial: Burgum has work to do

Now the work begins. Now the heady vision Burgum painted for North Dakotans runs into the reality of pragmatic politics and in-the-trenches spade work. Now the state that has put its faith in an agenda that can be revolutionary if it unfolds as Burgum seems to envision, will expect results. Now the inertia of fundamental change confronts the inertia of the status quo.

Burgum has been working quietly with legislators to ease the transition from Gov. Jack Dalrymple, who was an old hand at the Legislature when he took office, to a newcomer who has never held elected public office. Burgum ruffled feathers among lawmakers of his own party during the primary by characterizing their work on everything from budgeting to revenue forecasts as irresponsible. While some legislative egos have cooled, others are ready, as one veteran lawmaker said, "to send that boy to the woodshed."

By most accounts, Burgum is well along the learning curve. But the 2017 Legislature will be the classroom where the most important lessons will be taught—and learned. There are protocols, procedures and historical imperatives that will remind any governor that his office, by constitutional design, is comparatively weak.

Burgum is not weak. He is a focused, experienced and intelligent leader. If he can negotiate the pitfalls, potholes and traps of state government, North Dakota could be in for one of the most exciting eras in its history.

