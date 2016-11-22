Forum editorial: Vanyo a smart option for Cass County

Vanyo, who has been involved from the beginning in planning, funding and defending the diversion, is the right choice at the right time. It will be a short-term appointment, lasting until about Jan. 1 when Vanyo leaves to spend the winter out of state. During that time, commissioners will deal with the suspension of County Administrator Keith Berndt earlier this month as the first step in his termination for his alleged part in a disturbance aboard a United Airlines flight. Berndt is fighting the potential termination.

As a former county commissioner and former chairman of the Diversion Authority, Vanyo has the depth of knowledge about the county and the county's sponsorship responsibilities with the diversion. If necessary, he can put out fires that arise during the normal course of county business. He knows the county budget, the tax structure and the complexities of the various departments.

But his primary role, commissioners said, will be to be the county's voice as a deputy director of the Diversion Authority, a position mandated in the authority's structure. He is eminently qualified to do the job.

