Forum editorial: Even after election, give thanks

Look at it this way: The system worked as designed by the framers of the Constitution and by subsequent constitutional changes. The transfer of presidential power has been peaceful, as has been the American way since the Civil War. With extraordinary civility that should be an example for us all, President Barack Obama invited President-elect Donald Trump to the White House days after the election—a generous gesture that should set the tone for the nation.

On this day, Americans give thanks for all sorts of things, ranging from their success, their families and, probably most important this year, their nation. No one need give up their upset with the results of the election. Conversely, no one need gloat over the results. All need to grasp the majesty of a system that, while imperfect, works better than any other.

Some are asking: Does it? The debate about the fairness of the Electoral College rages again, as it did in the George W. Bush vs. Al Gore contest of 2000. In 2016, Trump won were it counts: the electoral total. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with more than one million more votes than the electoral winner. Whether unfair or not, the outcome confirms the nation is divided.

What else is new? The nation was divided when Abraham Lincoln was elected. Millions believed the country was doomed when Ronald Reagan became president. The John Kennedy/Richard Nixon election was one of the closest in history. No one should conclude the president-elect is a Lincoln or a Reagan or a JFK. Trump has work to do to live up to his campaign rhetoric, let alone even consider a legacy anything like the records of the aforementioned presidents. The onus is on him to bring the country together.

The onus also is on all of us. Thanksgiving comes at the right time in a post-election environment that is among the most toxic in recent history. Healing can start around the holiday table. Understanding a different viewpoint does not necessarily mean accepting it. Listening to the genesis of a different political philosophy can engender, at least, respect, if not agreement. Thanksgiving in its broadest definition requires appreciation of the debate, the disagreement, the clash of ideas. Think about that at the table today.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.