Forum editorial: Small is good business

The numbers tell the story. Nationally, upwards of 99 percent of U.S. employers are small businesses, and they provide 58 million jobs for Americans. The national statistics are reflected in the business and jobs profiles in the states.

The vigor of small business is also a factor. The creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the men and women who invest in small businesses generate churn and diversity. Not all small business start ups succeed, but the energy of the people who have an idea, a dream and a willingness to take a risk is most vital in small-business ventures.

Big business is not to be dismissed, even on Small Business Saturday. The role of the larger stores in the overall retail economy—especially as magnets for shoppers—should not be minimized. The Black Friday (Nov. 25) madness is evidence of the importance of the big-box retailers to the metro's economy.

Nonetheless, locally owned enterprises and franchises are rooted in the community. Most of the economic activity they generate directly benefits the local economy. They plow profits back into their local businesses. For the most part, they purchase locally.

Think small. Patronize small local businesses. Thank the owners for having the faith in the community to invest, to a take chance.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.