Forum editorial: Protest 'news' gets weed

PRAIRIE ROSES: To the city of Fargo and its contractors for completing a major portion of Fargo's permanent flood control work: the downtown floodwall and relocated Second Street. The ribbon was cut for the project last week, and drivers immediately began using the street. The floodwall will protect downtown from moderate river crests, and is an integral element in the overall permanent flood protection program that includes the Fargo-Moorhead diversion. The floodwall protects dozens of downtown blocks of property and because of that protection investment in new downtown development is likely to accelerate. The $40 million floodwall and street realignment came in on time and on budget, another indication the city's flood protection program is progressing very well.

