Forum editorial: Protest 'news' gets weed
LEAFY SPURGE: To the interlopers masquerading as news reporters at the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest near Cannon Ball, N.D., and to the usually responsible news outlets that are reporting as gospel manipulated and slanted stories. It seems that some national media outlets have bought into an agenda that determines everything said by protesters is true and everything said by law enforcement officers is not true. In that tainted environment, it's no wonder the nation is getting a purposeful misrepresentation of the situation—whether it's the legitimate reason water hoses were used a few days ago (to put out a fire), or the abysmal lack of factual reporting about the science, engineering and safety of the oil pipeline that would be installed 100 feet below the lakebed of Lake Oahe. The narrative that law enforcement is causing the violence at the protest site is absurd. An element among the protesters knows that peaceful protest via chanting and vigil does not make headlines. So provocation is the modus operandi, including burning a public bridge, vandalizing construction equipment, building bomb-like devices, rustling and killing a nearby rancher's cattle, blocking public roadways and defacing the state Capitol building. That's the stuff of headlines. It is not the stuff of "peaceful" protesting. Law enforcement's restraint in the face of such threats of violence has been admirable.
PRAIRIE ROSES: To the city of Fargo and its contractors for completing a major portion of Fargo's permanent flood control work: the downtown floodwall and relocated Second Street. The ribbon was cut for the project last week, and drivers immediately began using the street. The floodwall will protect downtown from moderate river crests, and is an integral element in the overall permanent flood protection program that includes the Fargo-Moorhead diversion. The floodwall protects dozens of downtown blocks of property and because of that protection investment in new downtown development is likely to accelerate. The $40 million floodwall and street realignment came in on time and on budget, another indication the city's flood protection program is progressing very well.
