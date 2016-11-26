Forum editorial: Trump tosses 'em under bus

Consider what he said to the Times (subsequently confirmed by his advisers):

• To the consternation of the "lock-her-up" crowd, Trump said he was not interested in pursuing a criminal case against losing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but would (maybe) push for a probe of the Clinton Foundation. It's a major departure from his campaign rhetoric in which "crooked Hillary" was a guaranteed applause line. Could it be he's looking at the election's popular vote that now shows Clinton with a lead expected to surpass 2 million? If Trump is sincere in his desire to bring the nation together, he surely understands the import of the "loser" having won the popular vote by a surprising margin.

• Sure to upset anti-immigrant Trump voters, the president-elect modified his "round-'em-up-and-deport-'em" campaign position (referring to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants) to a softer stance. He said he would look at that population and root out criminals and deport them. That's a far different thing than his storm trooper-like proposal that envisioned a uniformed force that would round up all undocumented immigrants for deportation. And the "wall" along the Mexican border? Trump has apparently downgraded it to a fence.

• In terms stronger than anything he said during the campaign, Trump condemned racist white-supremacists, who just a few days before he was at the Times rallied in support of the president-elect, complete with Nazi arm salutes. Trump said he does not want their support, but it was clear they still like him.

• Climate change deniers (among them North Dakota's U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer) got a jolt when Trump told the Times he now has "an open mind" about U.S. participation in a global climate accord, an agreement he dismissed during the campaign. He went so far as to concede there is "some connectivity" between human activities and global warming, despite his pronouncement during the campaign that climate change was a hoax.

It is not uncommon for a president to change positions he held during a campaign. Revving up the base compels a candidate to make promises that rarely can be kept. But Trump's campaign was different in that he animated voters by tapping into deep resentment and anger, and thus high expectations that he will deliver for them. Trump, however, seems to be learning quickly that he can't be president just for them. Since Nov. 8, the nation has been introduced to a more sober, more pragmatic and more inclusive president-elect. Which Trump emerges as president is yet to be seen.

