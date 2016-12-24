Forum editorial: Trained clerks win roses
PRAIRIE ROSES: To retail managers and owners who take the time to train and educate their sales people to put customer service first. There is a difference in stores that employ responsive sales clerks (they are called "associates" is some places) and stores that don't make that aspect of retailing a priority. Customers notice when a retail establishment's employees know the merchandise and make an extra effort to help a potential buyer. Not only do customers notice, they also remember, and likely will be back to buy more at another time. Service often is as important as the merchandise. Service with a smile communicates understanding that a customer is in the store to spend a buck or two, and therefore should be treated with respect. Of course, not all customers are respectful to store employees, and it surely has to be difficult for an abused sales clerk to remain polite. So, to those sales people who keep their cool with a boorish customer during this hectic holiday buying season, we add a few more prairie roses.
PRAIRIE ROSES: To school bus drivers whose job description has morphed from driver to counselor to cop to disciplinarian— an impossible mandate. In a child management climate that assumes that misbehaving kids on buses can't possibly be to blame for disruption, bus drivers are sometimes forced into no-win dilemmas. Charged first with driving a big vehicle safely, they have to deal with troublemakers who know they have the upper hand because school administrators and parents seem to think the kiddies can do no wrong. An incident a few days ago on a Moorhead school bus featured an exchange of racial slurs between misbehaving kids and the driver. The driver, the adult in all this, reacted wrongly by kicking the kids off the bus, and has since apologized and lost his job. He went too far. But the dustup and subsequent response from school officials suggest bus drivers are in an untenable position. Chronic troublemakers know it, and will take advantage of it.
Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.