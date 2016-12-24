Forum editorial: Trained clerks win roses

PRAIRIE ROSES: To school bus drivers whose job description has morphed from driver to counselor to cop to disciplinarian— an impossible mandate. In a child management climate that assumes that misbehaving kids on buses can't possibly be to blame for disruption, bus drivers are sometimes forced into no-win dilemmas. Charged first with driving a big vehicle safely, they have to deal with troublemakers who know they have the upper hand because school administrators and parents seem to think the kiddies can do no wrong. An incident a few days ago on a Moorhead school bus featured an exchange of racial slurs between misbehaving kids and the driver. The driver, the adult in all this, reacted wrongly by kicking the kids off the bus, and has since apologized and lost his job. He went too far. But the dustup and subsequent response from school officials suggest bus drivers are in an untenable position. Chronic troublemakers know it, and will take advantage of it.

