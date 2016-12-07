Forum editorial: A double payback for Fargo

It is anticipated Cass County also will be reimbursed for the time its personnel have been at the protest site south of Bismarck-Mandan in south-central North Dakota. Cass Sheriff Paul Laney is among the leaders and coordinators of the multiagency law enforcement effort.

Critics of local participation at the protest site have grumbled and groused that local police should have stayed away—that the Standing Rock situation should be handled by Morton County and federal agencies. Or there's the subtle racism on social media and talk radio declaring that Fargo and Cass have no business involved in "that Indian thing." On the other side of that tarnished coin, supporters of the protesters' cause savaged law enforcement personnel for doing their job in a toxic damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don't environment.

No doubt officers who were assigned to the protest would rather have been back home. But that is not how cooperative and collaborative law enforcement works in North Dakota. In Fargo in the past, officers from other jurisdictions have come to work during floods, to contain a street brawl and to fill in when local officers needed time off to attend the funeral of a fallen colleague. Sheriff Laney reminded that he received help during the big floods of recent years, and his people traveled to other counties for flood relief work. It's the way it's done.

Furthermore, law enforcement personnel do not make the public policy decisions that result in situations that require police presence. Officers are not deployed in support of one side or the other in protests in Indian country or at street demonstrations in Fargo. Police and deputies are charged with public safety, wherever that charge applies. In that regard, local police and sheriff's personnel who were called on to help at the pipeline protest acquitted themselves well in a situation that was changing hourly and had the potential to be more violent than it was.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper’s Editorial Board.