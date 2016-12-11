Forum editorial: Legal scholars win roses

PRAIRIE ROSES: To Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault II, who has urged protesters near the Dakota Access Pipeline project just north of the reservation in south central North Dakota "to come up with a strategy to close and exit the camp." He said winter poses a threat to the camp, and he wants the protesters to respect the tribe's wishes. Good luck to him. It is likely a significant number of residents of the protest camp will ignore the chairman, as many of them did when tribal elders asked the more troublesome members of the protest to go home. The situation spun out of Archambault's control weeks ago. He surely is in solidarity with the protest's motivation—stopping the pipeline—but he understands elements within the protest have agendas that are secondary to the tribe's concerns. And he understands the dangers of winter weather. "I respectfully ask," he said, "that you leave the land as it was when you arrived, and return home before winter grows more severe." Few left. Few took his sound advice.

