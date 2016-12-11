Forum editorial: Legal scholars win roses
PRAIRIE ROSES: To legal scholars, attorneys and law enforcement personnel who are working to find the proper interpretation of provisions of Marsy's Law, the constitutional victims' rights amendment that North Dakota voters approved Nov. 8. The law took effect last week, but local law enforcement agencies said there is still more to figure out about implementation. The process is further complicated because Marsy's Law is a constitutional change, not change in state statutes. Implementation must conform to the somewhat detailed mandates in the amendment. Among the potential areas of conflict is uncertainty about how previously public information about crime locations and crime victims will be defined in the future. Advocates of the new law insist there is no problem—that the privacy restriction in Marsy's Law does not apply to crime information that is routinely made public. However, some law enforcement officials and attorneys say it's not all that clear. And therein lies the problem. Interpretations vary, and it is likely the conflicting views of how the law will work will be settled in courtrooms.
PRAIRIE ROSES: To Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault II, who has urged protesters near the Dakota Access Pipeline project just north of the reservation in south central North Dakota "to come up with a strategy to close and exit the camp." He said winter poses a threat to the camp, and he wants the protesters to respect the tribe's wishes. Good luck to him. It is likely a significant number of residents of the protest camp will ignore the chairman, as many of them did when tribal elders asked the more troublesome members of the protest to go home. The situation spun out of Archambault's control weeks ago. He surely is in solidarity with the protest's motivation—stopping the pipeline—but he understands elements within the protest have agendas that are secondary to the tribe's concerns. And he understands the dangers of winter weather. "I respectfully ask," he said, "that you leave the land as it was when you arrived, and return home before winter grows more severe." Few left. Few took his sound advice.
