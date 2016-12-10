Forum editorial: Dalrymple offers a sound budget proposal

One wild card. By midweek there will be a new governor in town. Fargo entrepreneur Doug Burgum takes the oath Wednesday, Dec. 14, and thus will inherit Dalrymple's budget. It's certain Dalrymple and Burgum talked about budget priorities, so it is possible the governor's numbers reflect some of Burgum's thinking, at least

The proposal reduces spending in response to the state's revenue downturn: it increases reserves to about $1 billion more than in 2017 accounts, it funds priorities as the governor sees them and it does not raise taxes. Within that fiscally responsible context, there are highlights and lowlights.

• K-12 education does not take a direct cut, but foundation aid payments will not rise until the second year of the biennium, and then by only 1 percent.

• Higher education is targeted for yet another funding hit on top of previous cuts. If proposed reductions are not adjusted by the Legislature, higher ed will begin to slice into muscle and bone; this at a time when enrollments are up.

• Water and road projects are funded generously, if not as generously as in the last two budget cycles. Of note: The governor included $66.5 million for Fargo-area flood protection. Good news for Fargo.

• To his credit, the governor would fully fund Medicaid expansion, which provides health care to 20,000 North Dakotans. This took political courage when Dalrymple first supported the expansion, and takes courage now because the expansion is a provision of the Affordable Care Act.

• On the other hand, Dalrymple wants all tobacco program monies to be shifted to the Department of Health from the agency now managing tobacco settlement funds. This looks like a raid on a funding that is not appropriated money or tax dollars, but rather is money jackpotted exclusively for tobacco cessation and education efforts. This one should be resisted.

A lot could change between now and the end of the 2017 legislative session. Economic forecasts will have an influence. The incoming governor has not been clear about specifics of his spending priorities, even as he's outlined an expansive general vision for new ways of governance.

Dalrymple knows more about budgeting than most governors because of his long tenure in the Legislature as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. His executive proposal is pragmatic and responsible. It's a good blueprint for lawmakers and the new governor.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.