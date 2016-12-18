Forum editorial: Snowplow drivers win roses
PRAIRIE ROSES: To the men and women who are on the job at all hours to clear snow from city streets in the Fargo-Moorhead metro. They win praise every year when the first snow flies, but they deserve praise every winter. Conditions can vary greatly, even after a modest snowfall. Wind piles the stuff into drifts, plugging thoroughfares and neighborhoods. Guiding the big equipment through streets made narrower by parked vehicles takes a lot of skill and patience. Getting it all done as quickly as possible requires coordination and planning that can go awry if equipment fails or the snow keeps coming. In all that, they do a very good job, not only because they know how to drive the trucks, but also because city governments have invested in the latest and best snow removal technologies. Among the technology drivers use is a laser system that is visible along the snowbanks, thus keeping the plow positioned well to move the snow without damaging curbs and hidden obstacles. But it's the drivers who get the credit for putting in long hours to make the winter streets as safe as possible.
PRAIRIE ROSES: To all the people and organizations involved in designing and funding the outdoor holiday lighting in downtown Fargo. The coordination among downtown business organizations and the city has created a truly spectacular show of holiday lights, in particular the decorations on trees now large enough to really have an impact when the lights go on. Just take a look up and down Broadway to get the full effect of a virtual cathedral of lights. It's all complemented by individual businesses that have done their own holiday decorating. Of special note in that category is Gate City Bank's downtown headquarters, which is ablaze on building and trees in beautiful holiday blue. It's an impressive sight this year, especially when light snow is sifting through the light. Good work by all.
