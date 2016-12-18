Forum editorial: Snowplow drivers win roses

PRAIRIE ROSES: To all the people and organizations involved in designing and funding the outdoor holiday lighting in downtown Fargo. The coordination among downtown business organizations and the city has created a truly spectacular show of holiday lights, in particular the decorations on trees now large enough to really have an impact when the lights go on. Just take a look up and down Broadway to get the full effect of a virtual cathedral of lights. It's all complemented by individual businesses that have done their own holiday decorating. Of special note in that category is Gate City Bank's downtown headquarters, which is ablaze on building and trees in beautiful holiday blue. It's an impressive sight this year, especially when light snow is sifting through the light. Good work by all.

