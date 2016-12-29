Forum editorial: Drinking, driving is stupid

Irresponsibility is endemic among some partiers. But there is no reason in 2016 to drive while drunk, even on one of the biggest party nights of the year. Transportation alternatives abound, from Uber, to taxis giving reduced rate lifts, to designated drivers, to responsible pubs that offer transportation to patrons who overdo it.

Yet, chronic stupidity tends to animate some party animals. The consequences can be life-changing. A DUI can mean the offender's auto insurance policy gets pulled. Fines and mandated counseling can change a job situation. If an accident or injury is attributed to a drunken driver, lawsuits can bring financial ruin. In many cases, loss of a driver's license is automatic.

Why risk it? If you must swill beer and booze to excess Saturday night, make unambiguous transportation arrangements. Stay clear of the driver's seat. Depend on sober friends to get you home. In short, don't be stupid.

