Forum editorial: Two tough ones face Legislature

First, legislators will deal with a revenue situation that has gone in less than four years from a Niagara-like river to a drought-like trickle in a prairie coulee. The new budget will be lean and mean. Lean in that the heady oil-boom days of funding everything for everyone are gone. Mean in that funding cuts for basic government services—on top of reductions already imposed—will hurt people in need.

Lawmakers were in a similar situation two years ago, and did what they had to do then. This time, with revenue collections and forecasts way down, they will do what they have to do, wrap up the session, and pat themselves on the back—deservedly or not.

The second, and maybe the tougher test of the Legislature's mettle, will be engineering a civil working relationship with a governor who is, for many lawmakers, a mystery. Doug Burgum upended the Republican establishment by taking on the endorsed candidate for governor, winning the primary by an historic landslide, and then easily beating the Democratic candidate in the November general election. Having never held elective office, he has signaled he intends to contest the status quo and to remake the way government does business.

The potential for—let's call it disagreement—is obvious because the leaders of that rebuffed party establishment populate the Legislature, and the keepers of the status quo—their status quo—have been comfortably ensconced in the Capitol tower for decades.

The North Dakota Legislature can be dull as it tackles the nuts-and-bolts business of funding state government. But the 2017 assembly might be more interesting as the executive branch and the legislative branch negotiate a learning curve that might be too steep to scale in a single 80-day session.

