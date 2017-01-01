Forum editorial: Debate on 80 mph gets roses
PRAIRIE ROSES: To state Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-Grand Forks, for putting a discussion about raising the speed limit on interstate highways to 80 mph from 75 mph on the legislative agenda. That's not to say raising the speed limit is a good idea, but discussion of the change in the context of road design, auto safety, law enforcement and other factors is worthwhile. It's not a new debate. Talk of raising the limit comes up in nearly every session of the Legislature, and sometimes legislation is introduced. Thirteen years ago the Legislature raised the speed limit from 70 mph to 75 mph. Laffen argues that the interstates were engineered for higher speeds and that modern vehicles are safer at higher speeds. Of course, the mix of vehicles on interstate highways includes many older and—by the senator's assumption—less-safe cars. Also, the North Dakota Highway Patrol is not in favor of anything that would make highways less safe, and notes that up to 40 percent of all fatal crashes in the state are speed-related. It's not clear if that figure is just for the interstates or for all state roadways. A vigorous debate will answer a lot of questions. Sen. Laffen's proposal reflects sentiments of many North Dakota motorists, and the Legislature can sort it out.
PRAIRIE ROSES: To incoming Moorhead City Council member Sara Watson-Curry, who not just talks the talk, but walks the walk. Or more precisely, rides the ride. Watson-Curry has been a bicycle enthusiast since childhood, and now is an adult example of how cycling fits well into an urban environment, even a cold-weather place. She rides her bicycle all winter, conditions permitting, therefore putting the lie to the argument that winter-bound cities are not bicycle-friendly. With modest specialized equipment, and exercising required care when on winter streets, the council-woman-to-be, who is community coordinator for Great Rides Bike Shares in Fargo, doesn't just talk the ride, but daily rides the ride. Fargo and Moorhead have focused on encouraging bicycle use in the last decade, and it's paying off. It's good to see an elected city official serving as an active advocate for urban bicycling.
Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.