Forum editorial: Debate on 80 mph gets roses

PRAIRIE ROSES: To incoming Moorhead City Council member Sara Watson-Curry, who not just talks the talk, but walks the walk. Or more precisely, rides the ride. Watson-Curry has been a bicycle enthusiast since childhood, and now is an adult example of how cycling fits well into an urban environment, even a cold-weather place. She rides her bicycle all winter, conditions permitting, therefore putting the lie to the argument that winter-bound cities are not bicycle-friendly. With modest specialized equipment, and exercising required care when on winter streets, the council-woman-to-be, who is community coordinator for Great Rides Bike Shares in Fargo, doesn't just talk the ride, but daily rides the ride. Fargo and Moorhead have focused on encouraging bicycle use in the last decade, and it's paying off. It's good to see an elected city official serving as an active advocate for urban bicycling.

