Forum editorial: ND legislators need Decency 101 refresher

The latest examples are its refusal to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation—the fourth time it has spurned the legislation in eight years—and its rejection of a bill to provide cultural sensitivity training to lawmakers and other state officials.

North Dakota law offers no protection against discrimination for those who are gay or lesbian. That means they can be refused housing, employment or insurance, to cite just three examples, merely on the basis of their sexual orientation. One legislator argued against the bill by saying he doubted many cases of that form of discrimination occur.

That's wrongheaded for a variety of reasons. First, and most obvious, even one case of discrimination is too many. The law serves as a banner of what's just and a deterrent to what's unjust.

Business understands this. Companies large and small have adopted policies that forbid discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. That's partly motivated by enlightened self-interest.

North Dakota leaders must wake up and realize the state is in constant competition with other states for labor. Today's economy requires talent, and talented people have lots of options about where they choose to live and work. North Dakota, with its chronic shortage of workers, is building an exclusionary wall by refusing to pass a law against bias based on sexual orientation.

The North Dakota Senate's rejection of a proposal to provide cultural sensitivity training to legislators and other state officials is petty and mean-spirited. It would have required legislators to take part in four hours of training to help them in working with diverse populations, including Native Americans, a workshop that would be provided at no cost at the start of each session.

A Senate committee, aghast at what one member described as "overstepping legislation," gutted the bill and turned it into a study—but the full Senate rejected even that diluted proposal. Accepting the cultural sensitivity training would have helped mend the state's strained relationships with tribes over the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline—relationships lawmakers further frayed by rejecting a bill to display tribal flags in the Capitol.

Ironically, House members recently were given a handout titled "Communication 101" for lawmakers. The etiquette primer was a response to sexist jokes made during the floor debate over a bill to end Sunday blue laws. We have another suggestion: Decency 101.

