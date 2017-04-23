Editorial: Refugee debate cries out for study

Throughout most of the almost seven decades that the state has been accepting refugees, the issue has not generated much controversy. But in recent years, refugee resettlement has become a contentious issue, undoubtedly in large part because of the loud national debate over immigration, and the related worries about importing terrorism to the heartland.

Refugee resettlement, in short, has become another of the polarizing issues that vex our politics and social discourse. So far, however, many of the arguments have come laden with emotion and lacking a firm foundation in facts. Dave Piepkorn, a Fargo city commissioner, has come under fire by some for pressing for concrete information about the costs of providing services for refugees.

The findings were a disappointment for anyone who was hoping for a clear picture. The commission appropriately broadened its scope, to include benefits from refugees, but was frustrated in its attempts to tally costs, because social service providers and other agencies don't track their spending in terms of money spent on particular groups, including refugees. Fortunately, another chance for an in-depth examination of refugee settlement statewide will come from a legislative study during the 2017-18 interim. That study will examine the number of refugees settled in the state, by gender and age group, as well as the number of refugee children enrolled in school and English language learner programs. Clinical and social service providers, educational leaders and refugee resettlement representatives also will provide input. Critics complained that the study won't examine benefits, but Rep. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who for many years was director of social services for Cass County, noted that a previous refugee study resulted in increased funding for English language learning programs.

We know that Fargo and North Dakota have a chronic labor shortage. We also know that, in Fargo, especially in manufacturing, employers have welcomed refugee workers. We also know that the National Academies of Science found that, even with the first generation, immigrants were cost-positive. We know that North Dakota, during a recent two-year period, had the nation's highest per capita rate of accepting refugees. But we need to know more, so the important refugee discussion is guided by facts, not emotions.

