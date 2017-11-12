But the origin of the State Board of Higher Education offers a cautionary tale. The board was famously created to protect the colleges and universities from political meddling. That's precisely what happened when Gov. William "Wild Bill" Langer fired a bunch of faculty in 1937 at what then was the North Dakota Agricultural College, now North Dakota State University. Many believe the governor had his eyes on federal money distributed through the college to agriculture extension and experiment station operations around the state. It's an important reminder of the very real harm that can come from failing to insulate higher learning from political hacks.

Burgum says his motivation comes from scanning the horizon and considering the array of forces, including technological and societal changes, that pose growing challenges to higher education. He points to rising tuition costs and the resulting mountain of student loan debt saddling graduates, stressors that will drive change. Another major threat Burgum cites is the cultural shift under way in which students and employers are less interested in credential and more interested in marketable skills. The ivy-covered campus that once seemed impervious to change is facing significant threats.

The governor's argument is that an effective governing structure is essential to position North Dakota's colleges and universities, so integral to the state's success, to deal effectively with the forces of change. Although he's a proponent of greater use of online instruction, he concedes that there always will be a role for the traditional classroom. Regardless of delivery mechanism, the state's higher education system must be able to compete. "Competition can come from anywhere," Burgum says.

Higher education governance requires careful balancing. There is a longstanding tension between the demand that each campus be nimble and responsive to changing needs. On the other hand, there are sometimes conflicting demands, especially from legislators, that each college and university's role fits well with the system. Many believe the system has become unwieldy and too bureaucratic. After eight decades, it's certainly worth a good, hard look.

