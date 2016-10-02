Gardening season ends well

The end of the northern garden season is satisfying and bittersweet. Satisfying because harvest brings bushels of fresh produce to the house for freezing and canning, or for immediate meals of sweet carrots, parsnips and winter squash, luscious ripe tomatoes, baking-size red and russet potatoes, red, white and yellow onions, and all the rest. Bittersweet because the sweet corn and green beans are long done, and the remaining producing varieties are close to being spent, close to ending their summer fecundity, close to being reduced to wrinkled wrecks by a frost that is sure to come soon.

Our home garden this year was one for the record books. Despite being neglected when we were on a mid-summer vacation, the garden has not disappointed. The rich Red River Valley soil, long hot and humid summer days, warm nights, timely rains and—I might add—skillful management combined to give new meaning to "prolific." My wife and I cleared most of it out late last week, and hauled in enough stuff to feed a small village. Kohlrabi, anyone? We've got a lot. (What the hell does one do with kohlrabi?)

We left the tangle of tomato vines to allow more to ripen in the early fall sun. We planted four varieties this year. All were marvelous producers—from softball-sized slicers to oh-so-sweet grape tomato clusters. The plants, a good six feet tall on stressed support cages, have taken on that deep, late-season green, and still are festooned with dozens of ripening fruit. If the frost would hold off for a couple of more weeks, we'd have another basket of vine-ripened delight. Hard to beat the flavor of a freshly picked, home-grown tomato. Salt, pepper, maybe a splash of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The magical taste of summer.

The garden has been therapy. It always is, but this year because of the madness of the presidential election season, the late-day work among corn rows and pumpkin vines was respite from the lunacy—the lunatics. I define them without hesitation or apology. The bitterness and anger they exude has all the charm of a rotten tomato, a fungus-blackened corn cob, a worm-infested cabbage. It's not exclusive to the right or the left. The extremists on both ends of the spectrum have lowered the bar of political discourse into the mud. And they seem to love it there.

So, as a long-time observer of the political landscape and a longer-time serious gardener, I've learned to leave the sterile dirt of politics on my desk and enjoy the honesty in the soil of my modest garden plot.

It's garden therapy. Which this year has compelled me to wonder reluctantly: Where's the real lunacy? In the partisan wingnuts? Or in those of us who write about them?