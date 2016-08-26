Letter: Minnesota fails to reach the end zone

The Minnesota House and Senate scrimmaged all session with a tax bill. With the clock running out they passed a bill by an 89 percent majority and Hail Mary'd it towards the end zone. It was ruled down on the one yard line over a one word mistake. Gov. Mark Dayton refuses to throw his challenge flag, calling a special session to fix it, knowing it was a touchdown, instead he is running along the sidelines yelling at the crowd of voters. In front of the Home team seats he chants about the need for Light Rail. In front of the Out State bleachers he shouts about how the Republicans won't compromise.

I wish Coach Dayton did not still have two years on his contract. Ignoring things like a bill passed by 89 percent is unacceptable.

There were things in the tax bill that would have lowered taxes around $800 million over three years. It included tax credits for college education, property tax reductions and relief for veterans and parents. Also imbedded in the tax bill was a provision to remove part of the new school construction costs from the only class of retirement account that is currently taxed in Minnesota, farm land.

I was part of a group that testified before the tax committee and they clearly indicated an understanding of the unfair tax burden placed on Ag land in this County. While a change that could have resulted in an 8% reduction in my tax was welcome, more important was the first step in correcting a system the Legislature has admitted is unfair. Like a Vikings fan, I hope for better things in the future.

Kragness lives in Felton, Minn.