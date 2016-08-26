Letter: This Labor Day, work for fair wages

If you ask enough people in our community if they're able to sustain their families and make ends meet, you'll quickly find out that too many of my friends and neighbors aren't getting a fair shake. Even as the economy has turned around, most Americans haven't seen any improvement in their pay. It's just plain wrong that companies pay the people who make our food, care for our loved ones, teach our children and stock the shelves at the stores where we shop so little that they can't afford the basics. The bottom line is that we all are worth more than CEOs say.

How do we get back on track? It's vital, but not enough to demand that profitable corporations create jobs that allow our community to thrive. We must continue pressing our elected officials to boost the minimum wage and enact standards that value families.

This Labor Day, let's remember that every person should be able to earn a fair return on the work they do. It's the least we could do for them.

Viacrucis lives in Moorhead.