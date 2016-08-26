Letter: Drop in religious belief is not a bad thing

It is a common assertion in many Forum columns to say that moral decay is the reason for people "turning away from God". As is common with a dogmatic worldview, this is not supported by reputable research.

The Pew Research Center has just published the results of a study online on why Americans have lost their faith. Surprise, the answers have little or nothing to do with the desire to be decadent. What stood out is the

observation of how religious beliefs and institutions have failed the survey respondents. This is no surprise to anybody who bothers to get know atheists, agnostics, and other non-religious.

The Forum would do well to provide a more balanced view on the nature and role of this diaspora from the nation's pews.

The research is summarized on: