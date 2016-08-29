Letter: The real meaning of exercising a right

SO, while white America was busy burning Colin Kaepernick at the stake for remaining seated during the national anthem in protest of the oppression of people of ALL color, black people continue to be subject to police violence and murder, Hispanic people have to listen to an American presidential

candidate tell them they're not wanted here, and Indigenous people have to

continue to fight a corrupt oil industry that's trying to illegally run a

pipeline through their land, without the help of the media or anybody in a

position of political power.

I stood with my Indigenous wife and her son in protest of the North Dakota pipeline and they were subject to passerby's shouting "white power" "f*** off" and "go back to the rez". As a white person, I'm not foolish enough to think that oppression of people of color doesn't exist. So, I can most assuredly promise that from me you will not see any idiotic Facebook meme of a wounded veteran that has a caption slamming Kaepernick for not standing when veterans fought for this country. Because, in reality, oppression of people of color in America is very much alive and to suggest that protesting this somehow offends veterans or service members

is ludicrous.

The flag that Kaepernick didn't rise for is the same one that grants him the right to do so. It's also pretty ludicrous to suggest that veterans and service members would even be upset with Kaepernick for exercising a right they are fighting for.

Nielson lives in Dilworth, Minn.