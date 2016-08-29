Letter: ND energy industry is calling the shots

I'm getting real confused about what's going on in North Dakota. Didn't the GOP - controlled Legislature just cut the oil extraction tax and now we are having to have special sessions limited in scope to dealing with cuts in most of our vital services? That's because of revenue shortfalls, right? Thankfully millionaire Doug Burgum explained it at the debate the other night. He described it as the "... wisdom to remove the trigger, 'because without that we'd be losing $1 million a day,' ..."

Smart move guys! I mean buying your way out of the wrath of the oil industry like that. You do know you could have removed the trigger without a deal sweetener, don't you? Indeed, who's idea was it to write in the trigger in the first place? Oh! Essentially the same group of people. Come on, guys. Let's get the extraction tax up to where it should be!

Indeed, let's get somebody down there in Bismarck that does not view life through a prism polished by the energy Industries. Let's elect Marvin Nelson and a few NPLers.

DeVilbiss lives in Westhope, N.D.