Letter: Is there a spin doctor in the house?

I've got to give credit where credit is due - a round of applause for Wanda Wagner, finance director for the city of Moorhead please.

Tuesday's (August 23) Forum reported "Moorhead property owners may see tax increase in 2017" - there's no maybe about it. It's worded well, and wearing a disguise, but it's in there: The value of all properties in the city grew by 9.2 percent.

This "growth in value" is ultimately a 9.2 percent increase in property values, and their corresponding property taxes at the hands of the assessor's office is it not? That coupled with another 4.2 percent increase as proposed, makes nearly 14 percent- that's not pocket change.

Now, to be fair, I don't live in Moorhead - I'm not sure I give a hoot about property taxes in Moorhead. But the explanation behind the increase is what I find most troubling: "A big driver of that (the increase) is debt." Per Wanda, the debt the city incurred to fund streets and sewers.

So, the special assessments, sales tax and property taxes we're already paying to fund these projects isn't adequate? I might believe that if she didn't go on to tell us that "this will allow the City to add staff including two police officers, one firefighter, one engineer and make the aquatics coordinator a permanent position (and pay a $75,000 severance for Michael Redlinger)."

Also per Wanda, the state cut aid to local governments and forced many cities to adopt austerity (strict) budgets. Maybe it's just me, but that sounds a lot like living within ones means?

Last year in Cass County, specifically Horace, the value of our properties "grew" by 10 percent across the board too, to reflect values more in line with those in the Bismarck area and points West.

And I know that several other communities in Cass County experienced similar "growth". I'm not sure where the money went - they never said, but rest assured there was more than a small truckload of it. More recently, the City of West Fargo took their turn assessing assessments, based on whatever flavor of the day explanation made sense at the time. In both cases, These both seem like a cash grab, and so does this.

Pralle lives in Horace, N.D.