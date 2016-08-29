Letter: Very clear where the money would go

First, to answer her question, "So, exactly where is the money going...," the proposed tax revenues would be divided out 50 percent to the veterans' tobacco tax trust fund, and 50 percent to the Community Health Trust Fund. Within the Community Health Trust Fund, 70 percent of that revenue is dedicated to a behavioral health comprehensive plan, 20 percent to counties for essential local health unit services and 10 percent to support chronic disease early detection, prevention, treatment and control. All of this information is publically available from Raise It for Health ND.

None of the revenue from this new tax is going to be used for tobacco prevention or by BreatheND. They are funded from moneys won in the Master Tobacco Settlement (from when tobacco companies were sued for lying to the public).

This proposed tax increase is focused on the kids! It has been proven the best way to decrease children from smoking is by raising tobacco taxes. North Dakota ranks 47th in the nation for cigarette tax rates. By increasing the tax to $2.20/pack that just puts us in line with our surrounding states. That leaves us still almost $1 less than Minnesota. As not only a mother who hopes her children never becomes tobacco users, but also as a member of a large healthcare system who has seen the devastating effect tobacco has on people, I urge North Dakotans to vote YES in November.

Rieniets lives in West Fargo.