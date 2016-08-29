Another gay pride week has just been celebrated in our community. There was a parade and rainbow flags decorated the light poles of downtown Fargo streets. The FMLGBT events were highlighted among the "Top Picks" in the Variety section of The Forum. What was once understood from God's law and even the most basic laws of nature to be unnatural and sinful is now celebrated with pride.

Though I realize that some may choose not to believe me, I do not write this letter to the community out of hate for those living in a homosexual lifestyle. Rather, I feel compelled to write as a reminder of how our Creator God designed natural relationships to be, as good and pleasing to Himself, and as a blessing to His creation.

Those promoting this lifestyle often state "love is love"; but the Bible tells us that there are different kinds and expressions of love, and that God has set certain boundaries on some of these. This has been clearly revealed from the very beginning in the book of Genesis, and then reaffirmed by the words of Jesus Himself as recorded in Mark 10:6-7: "But from the beginning of creation God made them male and female. For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife."

Additionally, although most people normally don't like to be warned about what they are doing, God's word also sends the warning: "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil" (Isaiah 5:20). Celebrating with pride what is unnatural and condemned - and condemning as hateful and homophobic those who warn against it would seem to fall into this category. The New Testament book of Romans, chapter 1, contains even stronger wording for those willing to take God's warnings seriously.

Even as human parents warn their children out of love, our heavenly Father loves us so greatly that He is not willing to leave us in any lifestyle contrary to His created design and will for our lives. By God's grace and mercy there is forgiveness for all who will receive it, and a fresh start for all willing to return to His revealed will and design (I Corinthians 6:11).

Koehler, West Fargo, is a retired Christian educator.