Closed circuit to Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig: I love you man, I voted for you before and I expect I'll vote for you as long as you continue to run.

That said, you don't take away tax incentives once they are given, you just don't. You have to pick your battles, and you also have to pick when to fight them. The time has long past to fight this battle.

Runsvold lives in Fargo.