Letters: Action, inaction will be reflected poorly

Seminal events such as the 1830 Indian Removal Act, the Trail of Tears, the 1887 Dawes Act that stole 90 percent of sovereign land granted through federal treaties, the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre, the 1921 Snyder Act that began to remedy past actions, the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act that established the

modern trust system, and the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act should have taught us the moral repugnance of stealing indigenous land and children, or the maliciousness of degrading Native American people to the level of thugs and savages. I am not suggesting that we as individuals are responsible for past events. I am suggesting that we learn from them.

It is a fact that the Dakota Access Pipeline crosses through treaty land granted to the Great Sioux Nation in the violated Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868. It is a fact that the Dakota Access Pipeline failed to receive approval north of Bismarck due to public health and environmental concerns. Why is it acceptable to ignore or fight a demand for sovereignty over federally seized and held land? Why is it acceptable to place the same pipeline ½ mile north of the Standing Rock Nation? Why have we not learned?

Call your state and federally elected officials and ask why the pipeline has not been stopped.

Riggin lives in Devils Lake, N.D.