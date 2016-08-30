Who's in charge of The Forum's editorial page these days? Whomever, rarely have I seen you so wrong, clueless, or just plain partisan as your editorial on Sunday, August 28, "ND first in voting standards".

It's hard to know where to begin listing what's wrong with that editorial.

So, let's just address the most obvious.

The editorial states the election victory of now-U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp over then-U.S. Representative Rick Berg in 2012 is attributable in part to the "...turnout in Native counties", and therefore, "...It's hard to make a case for voter disenfranchisement (as a result of the 2013 changes) in light of that result".

Well, here's the problem: that 2012 election was held under the very rules Secretary of State Al Jaeger wrote Judge Daniel Hovland ordered him to re-implement in his preliminary injunction. Judge Hovland saw through the bald-faced attempt by the Al Carlson-led Republican supermajority during the 2013 legislative session AFTER the 2012 election to make it more difficult for students, native Americans and older Americans who might not be inclined to vote Republican to participate.

Without proof voter fraud is a problem in this state, without as much as a legally defensible argument from Attorney General Wayne Stenejhem, Carlson and his fun bunch lost their bid, at least temporarily, to warp the electoral process in this state to their advantage.

You can't blame Al for trying; suppressing the vote is part of the grand plan drawn up at one of their A.L.E.C meetings sponsored by big business donors like the Koch brothers and Harold Hamm to keep their hold on state legislatures that is playing out around the country.

Carlson got caught with his hand in the cookie jar, and Judge Hovland slapped him on the wrist for it, as is happening all around the country.

Since the editorial makes it clear there's little degree of separation between the main stream media and the NDGOP in this state, it's good we still have an independent judiciary that is paying attention.

Hodur, a former N.D. Democratic-NPL Party chairman, lives in Fargo.