Letter: Another selective reading of the Bible

I'm sure he is well aware the other activities that that Bible prohibits as well:

No shellfish, clams or lobsters (Leviticus 11:10).

No clothing of mixed cloth (Leviticus 19:19).

No shaving of beards (Leviticus 19:27).

No work on the Sabbath (Leviticus 23:3).

No divorce (Mark 10:9).

No jewelry (Timothy 2:9).

Do not allow a man who is blind or lame to come to God (Leviticus 21:17).

And of course no pork (Leviticus 11:4) and that means BACON as well!

Ken, are you following all of these words of God as well? Or just the ones that you find convenient to your narrow minded views? How did you educate your students. Did you educate them to only see one viewpoint? Or did you educate them that there are many viewpoints. And that you can read anything you want into the Bible?

So, please do you rely on one or two phrases in the Bible to support your message. Please read the whole Bible. And please don't forget what Jesus said himself, "Love one another as I have loved you."

Gross lives in West Fargo.