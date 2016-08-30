Letter: Letter did not speak for every congregation

Recently there was a letter in The Forum where the writer shared his thoughts on LGBT Pride week , and a "biblical reminder of God's natural design" for humanity. While I admire and respect his conviction in his beliefs; his truth is not everyone's truth, nor should it ever be.

He made it clear he and his faith community believe being LGBT is at best unfortunate, and most certainly no cause for any kind of pride. That is not the case for every faith community.

For every congregation who clings to carefully selected passages as justification for their point of view regarding LGBT people, there are dozens of congregations who embrace the teachings of Christ and welcome each and every child of God into their midst.

For every individual who tries to veil their contempt of gay people with false compassion & concern for their place in the afterworld, there are dozens of individuals who will embrace the LGBT community as brothers and sisters of humanity, each of us here to play a specific and important role in the grand design.

For every person who feels compelled to tell someone they will spend eternity in hell because of who they love during their time on earth, there will be scores of people like me to remind them Heaven rejoices when two spirits unite for their earthly journey, and that their love is a spiritual gift like no other.

And for every passage of scripture that is interpreted as a call to condemnation, there are dozens that are a call to love our brothers and sisters. 1 John 4:7 comes to mind: Beloved, let us love one another, because love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.

Love is love, indeed.

Erickson lives in Fargo.