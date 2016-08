In response to W. Scott Olsen's piece from August 29, "Writer's quest leads him to best french fry in Fargo-Moorhead," there are many more places in the FM area that serve amazing fries.

I agree that the Wurst has excellent fries. However, I urge you to try the fries at Three Lyons on 13th Avenue in West Fargo. In my opinion they're some of the best I've had anywhere.

Wiegrefe lives in Fargo.