Letter: Contractors play an important role

As we celebrate Labor Day, Associated Builders and Contractors of Minnesota and North Dakota thanks our skilled construction workers for playing a vital role in building our communities.

From schools, hospitals and airports, to bridges, industrial facilities, shopping centers, and the playground down the street, our 350 member companies and the over 20,000 multi-skilled craft professionals they employ build the structures where we work, play, heal and learn—and the infrastructure to get us there.

ABC believes in free enterprise and what we call the merit shop philosophy: that projects should be awarded based on quality, skill and achievement — regardless of union affiliation.

ABC members nationwide invest more than $1.1 billion a year to train the professional workforce that keeps this economic engine humming.

But our industry faces a skilled labor shortage that is projected to grow to 1.1 million workers during the next decade. This means that construction presents tremendous opportunities for those interested in joining an industry in which Americans have built lucrative careers for generations.

Visit careers.abc.org to discover what you're passionate about. Or, check out ABCMeritShopProud.org to learn more about how ABC members are building our community.

Heise is president of the MN/ND Associated Builders and Contractors, offices in Eden Prairie, Minn.